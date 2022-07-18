Man, 18, charged with carjacking Lyft driver in Loop

A Chicago man is facing charges in the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver last April in the Loop.

Noah Ransom, 18, was accused of stealing a Lexus RX350 from a Lyft driver on April 9 in downtown Chicago, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.

The Lyft driver picked up Ransom and four other men around 4 a.m., prosecutors said. Ransom then pointed a gun at the driver and told him to stop the car and get out.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The driver complied and Ransom and the men drove to the South Side where Illinois State Police tried to pull them over roughly 90 minutes later, officials said.

ISP forced the vehicle to stop after a 25-minute chase that ended in the West Loop neighborhood.

Ransom and the others were arrested after a foot chase and police also recovered a handgun, according to prosecutors.

Ransom was charged with carjacking and using a firearm during a violent crime. The carjacking charge is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. The firearm charge carries a minimum prison term of seven years.

A detention hearing for Ransom is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.