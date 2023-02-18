Man, 18, critically wounded in shooting at West Side home

An 18-year-old man was in shot inside a home on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

Police say a witness heard shots around 1:40 a.m. in the South Austin neighborhood.

The victim was found inside a residence in the 5900 block of West Rice Street with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say no one involved in the incident is cooperating in the investigation, and they are refusing to answer questions.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.