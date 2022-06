An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue.

At about 1:30 a.m., the victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was shot in the back, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.