Man, 18, fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle around 9:56 p.m. when someone fired shots into the car in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, cheek and head. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.