Man, 18, shot while leaving friend's house in Fernwood

An 18-year-old was shot while leaving a friend's house Wednesday night in Fernwood.

Around 8:20 p.m., the man was walking out of the house in the 10300 block of S. Emerald Avenue, when several shots were fired. Police said he jumped to the ground to avoid being struck, but had been grazed on the wrist.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man took himself to Ingalls Urgent Aid where he was treated and released in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.