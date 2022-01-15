Man, 19, carjacks 22-year-old woman in Grand Crossing

article

A 19-year-old Chicago man is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking following a carjacking on Friday in Grand Crossing.

Police said Steve Mitchell was arrested on Friday around 1:43 a.m., in the 4700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Mitchell was identified as the person who, several hours prior, forcefully stole a vehicle from a 22-year-old woman in the 6800 block of S. Dante.

He was taken into custody and charged.

Advertisement

Mitchell will be in central bond court on Saturday, police said.