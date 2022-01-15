Expand / Collapse search

Man, 19, carjacks 22-year-old woman in Grand Crossing

Grand Crossing
Steve Mitchell, 19 | Chicago Police

GRAND CROSSING - A 19-year-old Chicago man is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking following a carjacking on Friday in Grand Crossing

Police said Steve Mitchell was arrested on Friday around 1:43 a.m., in the 4700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive. 

Mitchell was identified as the person who, several hours prior, forcefully stole a vehicle from a 22-year-old woman in the 6800 block of S. Dante. 

He was taken into custody and charged. 

Mitchell will be in central bond court on Saturday, police said. 