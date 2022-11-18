Man, 19, charged in West Rogers Park stabbing

article

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Avondre Carroll, 19, is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times and seriously wounding him on Oct. 30 in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue, police said.

Carroll was arrested Thursday in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue, police said.

He is due in bond court Friday.