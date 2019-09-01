Man, 19, critically wounded in Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 1:50 p.m., the man was in an alley in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when four males pulled up in a dark-green sedan and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the head and upper body and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The sedan fled westbound through the alley, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.