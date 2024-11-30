Man, 19, fatally shot inside Gary business

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon inside a business in Gary.

Officers responded to a call around 4:06 p.m. at 1000 West 21st Ave. and found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to Gary police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, Lake County Crime Lab, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Daryl Gordon at 219-755-3855.