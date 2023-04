A man was shot while in an alley early Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.