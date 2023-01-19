Man, 19, shot while getting out of car in Brighton Park

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was exiting a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when gunfire broke out, police said.

The man was struck in the ankle and was driven by someone he knew to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.