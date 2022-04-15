Man, 20, charged in Homan Square shooting

A 20-year-old man was charged in a shooting that wounded a man last September in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Everett Harris, of East Garfield Park, was accused of shooting a 30-year-old man who was riding in a vehicle on Sept. 29 in the 3700 block of West Grenshaw Street, police said.

Harris was arrested Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Harris is due in court Friday.