Man, 20, charged in Homan Square shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was charged in a shooting that wounded a man last September in the Homan Square neighborhood.
Everett Harris, of East Garfield Park, was accused of shooting a 30-year-old man who was riding in a vehicle on Sept. 29 in the 3700 block of West Grenshaw Street, police said.
Harris was arrested Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood.
He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Harris is due in court Friday.