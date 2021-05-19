Man, 20, dies in fiery Stevenson Expy. crash at California

A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash with a semi over the weekend on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side.

About 3 a.m. on May 15, Felicigno Sanchez Jr. was northbound on the expressway in a black Audi when he struck the back of a semi south of California Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The collision caused the Audi to veer to the left before overturning and coming to a stop, state police said. Other motorists helped pull Sanchez out of the Audi before it became engulfed in flames.

Sanchez was taken to a hospital, where he later died, state police said. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries from the crash and ruled his death an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lanes were closed for hours after the crash.