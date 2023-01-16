Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.