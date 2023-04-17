Man, 20, shot to death in Lawndale

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, prompting a SWAT response in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 20-year-old was walking around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street when four suspects walked up and started shooting at him, according to police.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The suspects ran into a building in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue, prompting a SWAT situation.

Police said Monday morning that the incident had concluded and that no one is in custody.