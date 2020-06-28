Man, 20, wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood, one of dozens of shootings this weekend

A 20-year-old man was wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

About noon he was on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

This shooting was one of dozens this weekend in Chicago, including the murder of one-year-old Sincere Gaston in Englewood on Saturday. A 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet in a home in Logan Square Saturday night.

The man in Englewood was struck in the buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.