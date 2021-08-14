Man, 20, wounded in drive-by shooting in Fifth City

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Fifth City on the West Side.

About 2 p.m., he was sitting on a porch in the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue, when someone drove up to him a dark-colored SUV and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.