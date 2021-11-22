Man, 21, critically wounded during shootout with robber on CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

A 21-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday night during a shootout with a robber on a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side.

The incident occurred in the first block of East 71st Street.

According to police, the victim was on an eastbound CTA bus when an unknown man attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim pulled out his handgun and fired shots at the offender.

The offender also fired shots at the victim and struck the victim in the chest, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim was reported in critical condition.

Both men exited the bus, and the offender was taken into custody by police. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Chicago police said neither the victim nor the offender are valid FOID or CCL holders.