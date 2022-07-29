Man, 21, critically wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:16 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street when someone in a white vehicle started shooting toward him, police said.

He was shot twice in the stomach and one in the back, police said. The man self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.