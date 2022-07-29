Expand / Collapse search

Man, 21, critically wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois lawmakers discuss solutions to gun violence

In the wake of the Highland Park shooting and the constant barrage of bullets in Chicago, two state Democrats are calling for a bipartisan solution.

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:16 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street when someone in a white vehicle started shooting toward him, police said.

He was shot twice in the stomach and one in the back, police said. The man self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.