Roselle man sentenced to 45 years for shooting woman in restaurant: prosecutors

The Brief A Roselle man, Jaime Quijano, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and other charges for a 2022 shooting at a restaurant. Prosecutors said Quijano fired multiple shots inside Bulldog Ale House after an argument, critically injuring a woman in her 20s and endangering patrons and staff. He was arrested shortly after the incident, and must serve at least 85% of his sentence while the victim continues recovering.



A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after shooting a woman in the head at a Roselle restaurant in 2022, prosecutors said.

Jaime Quijano, 26, was found guilty of two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person on Sept. 30, 2025, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

On July 16, 2022, Roselle police responded to a call of shots fired at Bulldog Ale House, located at 394 Irving Park Road around 12:21 a.m. Officers found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her head.

An investigation revealed that Quijano had gotten angry and began cursing at employees of the restaurant, at which time he was asked to leave.

Quijano exchanged heated words with employees before walking away from the bar to the exit. As he walked away, he unzipped a black satchel that was around his chest and pulled out a loaded handgun, prosecutors said.

Quijano pointed the gun at the employees and fired. He then pointed the gun toward the bar and fired toward several employees and patrons, according to the state's attorney. He continued firing behind him as he exited the restaurant and fired one last round through a glass door.

Jaime Quijano, 26, of Roselle (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Quijano fled the scene on foot and was arrested shortly afterward at his home.

Officers recovered a pistol and a 31-round extended magazine on Quijano's couch. They also said they found two live 9 mm rounds, one of which was in Quijano's pants pocket and another was in his satchel.

What they're saying:

"On July 16, 2022, Jaime Quijano fired eighteen shots into a crowded bar sending patrons scrambling for safety, leaving one innocent young woman in her 20s fighting for her life," DuPage County State’s Attorney Rob Berlin said. "This unconscionable act of violence not only nearly cost a woman her life, but also terrorized an entire community. Judge Telander’s forty-five-year sentence sends a crystal clear message that in DuPage County we have no tolerance whatsoever for senseless acts of violence such as what we saw in this case. Anyone who commits such a crime will quickly find themselves arrested, charged, prosecuted and, if found guilty, facing a significant amount of time behind bars. We are all extremely grateful that the victim in this case is still with us today and wish her strength as she continues on her lifetime journey of psychological and physical recovery."

What's next:

Quijano must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.