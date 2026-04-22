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Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Austin home invasion: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 22, 2026 6:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A Chicago man, Vincent Zuniga, has been charged with attempted murder and multiple felonies in connection with a violent home invasion in the Austin neighborhood.
    • Police say he stabbed and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman during the April 16 attack on West Ohio Street.
    • Zuniga is facing several charges including armed robbery and burglary, with a court appearance scheduled this week.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 26-year-old woman during a home invasion in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Vincent Zuniga, 35, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion to injury, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one felony count of burglary.

Zuniga was identified as the suspect who stabbed and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman during a home invasion in the 5400 block of W. Ohio Street on April 16, police said.

Vincent Zuniga, 35, of Chicago

What's next:

He's due back in court for a detention hearing on April 23.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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