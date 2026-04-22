Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Austin home invasion: police

The Brief A Chicago man, Vincent Zuniga, has been charged with attempted murder and multiple felonies in connection with a violent home invasion in the Austin neighborhood. Police say he stabbed and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman during the April 16 attack on West Ohio Street. Zuniga is facing several charges including armed robbery and burglary, with a court appearance scheduled this week.



A Chicago man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 26-year-old woman during a home invasion in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Vincent Zuniga, 35, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion to injury, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one felony count of burglary.

Zuniga was identified as the suspect who stabbed and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman during a home invasion in the 5400 block of W. Ohio Street on April 16, police said.

Vincent Zuniga, 35, of Chicago

What's next:

He's due back in court for a detention hearing on April 23.