Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Austin home invasion: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 26-year-old woman during a home invasion in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Vincent Zuniga, 35, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion to injury, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one felony count of burglary.
Zuniga was identified as the suspect who stabbed and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman during a home invasion in the 5400 block of W. Ohio Street on April 16, police said.
Vincent Zuniga, 35, of Chicago
What's next:
He's due back in court for a detention hearing on April 23.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.