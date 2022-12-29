Man, 21, shot while driving in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving southbound around 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a gunman on the sidewalk started shooting, police said.

The victim drove to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.