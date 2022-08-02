Man, 22, killed when unknown gunman opens fire in Chicago home

A man was shot and killed in a South Side Chicago home Tuesday night by an unknown gunman.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police say a 22-year-old man was inside a home in the 6300 block of South King Drive when he was approached by an unknown offender.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman is not in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.