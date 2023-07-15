Man, 22, shot in the chest during attempted robbery in Morgan Park

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery early Saturday in Morgan Park.

At about 1:48 a.m., police responded to the 11000 block of South Western for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

According to police, the man was approached by a male offender who attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The man refused and the offender shot the victim before fleeing on foot.

No one is in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.