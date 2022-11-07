Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

He told police that people in two separate cars started exchanging gunfire when he was struck.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.