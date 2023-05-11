Man, 23, charged with carjacking at gunpoint in Englewood

A 23-year-old man was charged with stealing a man's car at gunpoint in Englewood on Tuesday.

Police say Samuel Harris, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who took a 45-year-old man's car while wielding a gun in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street.

The carjacking occurred around 2:40 a.m. Harris was later arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license.

Harris was scheduled to appear in bond court on May 11.