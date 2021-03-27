Man, 23, missing from Gresham, left home in altered mental state: police

article

Chicago police are looking for a 23-year-old man who was reported missing from Gresham.

Adam Fast reportedly left his home in the 7600 block of South Parnell in an altered mental state and was last seen Thursday.

He is described as a 5'7" white male, weighing 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He also has an abstract mountain range tattoo on his forearm.

If located, police ask that you call 911 or Area 2 Special Victims Office.