A 23-year-old man was shot in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood Thursday night.

The victim wa sin the 6700 block of Jeffery Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. when he was struck in the knee by gunfire.

He told responding officers that he was shot by a male offender who fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrested have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing.