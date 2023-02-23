Man, 24, charged in series of Chicago robberies over 2 days

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with four robberies over a two-day period last December in separate neighborhoods.

Kyuan Murry, 24, was arrested Wednesday in the 7000 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to police.

He was identified as the suspect who robbed multiple victims by force on Dec. 5-6.

The robberies took place at the following locations.

A 62-year-old woman in the 600 block of West Bittwersweet Place in Buena Park

A 72-year-old woman in the 5900 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater

A 49-year-old woman in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove Avenue in Lake View East

A 40-year-old man in the 1600 block of South Clinton Street in Pilsen

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Murry was charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm, one count of criminal damage to property under $500 and one count of making a false report to a public safety agency.