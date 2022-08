A man was shot in Englewood Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter.

At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.