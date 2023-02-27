Man, 24, shot while driving in Albany Park

A man was shot while driving early Monday in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Kedzie Avenue when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to police.

He was struck in the right hand and took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.