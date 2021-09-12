Man, 24, shot while driving in the Loop

A 24-year-old man was shot while traveling in his car in the Loop Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., the victim was traveling in his vehicle in the first block of West Ida B. Wells when his driver side window shattered.

The man felt pain and noticed he was shot in the shoulder and leg, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where police say he is in good condition.

No one is in custoday.

A suspect description was not made available. Area Three detectives are investigating.