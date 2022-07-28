Man, 25, shot dead in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed early Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was outside around 1:10 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.