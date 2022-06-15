Man, 25, shot to death in South Shore

A man was shot several times and killed early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside around 1:12 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone started shooting at him before fleeing the scene, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and across his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.