Man, 25, shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot while attempting to enter his East Garfield Park home early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of West Jackson.

Just after midnight, a 25-year-old man was sitting on the front steps of his home when he saw a male suspect walking toward his direction, police said.

The man attempted to enter his home, when the suspect produced a firearm and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The man was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No suspect is currently in custody.