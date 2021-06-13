Man, 26, allegedly carjacked a person in the Loop, crashed vehicle minutes later

A 26-year-old man has been charged for allegedly carjacking a man Friday morning in the Loop.

Treyvon Marks was identified by Chicago police as the offender who took a vehicle by force from a 30-year-old man at about 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Harrison Street.

Treyvon Marks | 26

Marks was arrested after crashing the vehicle at about 2:13 a.m. He has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

No additional information was provided by police.