Man, 26, killed in South Side shootout

A man was killed in a shootout Tuesday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 26-year-old was outside just before 4 a.m. when someone started shooting at him and he returned fire in the first block of West 107th Street, according to police. The victim was shot several times throughout the body.

While he was being taken to the hospital by people he did not know, they crashed near the 5900 block of South Wentworth Avenue. He was then transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody and no other injuries were reported.

Area Two detectives are investigating.