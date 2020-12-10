Man, 26, with schizophrenia missing from Lincoln Park

article

A 26-year-old man has been reported missing from Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Cooper Greenspan was last seen Monday during the evening hours in the 900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Greenspan, who has schizophrenia and has not taken his medication for over five days prior to going missing, is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, red hair and a fair complexion, police said. He does not have his cell phone and is most likely on foot.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and khaki pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.