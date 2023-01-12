Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and hand and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.