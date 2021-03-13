Man, 27, seriously hurt in Gresham shooting

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was sitting in his vehicle about 4:40 a.m. in a garage in the 8100 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He did not see the shooter and was unable to provide any additional details on the incident, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

