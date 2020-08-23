Man, 27, shot in the arm in Englewood

A 27-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was struck in the arm about 1:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

