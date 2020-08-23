Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Englewood

article

Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Englewood on the South Side.

Elizabeth Soto was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of West 73rd Street, Chicago police said. She may need medical attention.

Soto is 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

