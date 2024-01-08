Man, 28, shot during robbery in Gresham

A man was shot during a robbery Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was sitting in his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. when two males wearing dark clothing and ski masks opened his door and demanded money in the 8900 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

One suspect stole the driver's keys and shot him in the leg, police said. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.