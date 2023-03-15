Man, 28, shot near UIC campus

A man was shot Tuesday night near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus in University Village.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road when a gunman started shooting, police said.

He was struck once in the abdomen. The victim was transported by paramedics to Insight Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.