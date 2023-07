Gunfire struck a man Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 12:33 a.m. in the 4100 block of West West End when gunfire broke out and struck him in the foot, police said.

He self-transported to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.