Man, 29, fatally shot in Chatham backyard

A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was in a backyard of a building around 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, according to police.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.