Man, 29, wounded by gunfire in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday night on Chicago's West Side.

The 29-year-old was shot once in the back around 8:23 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, according to police.

Friends dropped the victim off at Rush University Medical Center before he was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.