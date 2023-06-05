Man, 30, fatally shot in Bronzeville

A man was fatally shot in Bronzeville early Monday.

At about 3:11 a.m., a 30-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 800 block of East 45th Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the upper torso and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.