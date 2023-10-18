Man, 30, fatally shot while riding in car in Roseland

The passenger of a car was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was riding in a vehicle just before 9 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.