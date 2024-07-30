Man, 30, killed in East Side shooting

A man died after he was found shot inside a residence Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

Around 9:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the 9800 block of South Avenue J and found a 30-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics transported him to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.